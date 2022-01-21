Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Poshmark Inc. is a social marketplace for new and secondhand style for women, men, kids, home and more. Poshmark Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on POSH. Wedbush lowered their target price on Poshmark from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen downgraded Poshmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Poshmark from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.36.

NASDAQ:POSH opened at $15.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of -9.36. Poshmark has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $82.06.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $79.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.55 million. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Poshmark will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 14,959 shares of Poshmark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $285,866.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,979,759.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POSH. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Poshmark by 10,514.8% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Poshmark during the third quarter worth $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Poshmark during the third quarter worth $120,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

