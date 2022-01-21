Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

PRAX traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.42. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.07). Equities analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 108.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

