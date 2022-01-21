Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Short Interest Up 21.3% in December

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on PRAX shares. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.
PRAX traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.42. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $58.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.71.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 156.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the second quarter worth $197,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 108.6% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
