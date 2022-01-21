Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Precision Drilling from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Precision Drilling from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Precision Drilling from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.91.

Shares of PDS opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $19.22 and a 52-week high of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.99.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling will post -9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Precision Drilling by 88.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Precision Drilling by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

