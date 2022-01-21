Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.10

Shares of Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.10 and traded as low as $0.89. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 406,514 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on POAI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Predictive Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Litchfield Hills Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Predictive Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Predictive Oncology had a negative net margin of 1,887.80% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 million. Research analysts expect that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POAI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Predictive Oncology by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,838,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Predictive Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $391,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Predictive Oncology by 198.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 275,732 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Predictive Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:POAI)

Predictive Oncology, Inc engages in the application of artificial intelligence medicine business and provision of cleared STREAMWAY System for automated, direct-to-drain medical fluid disposal and associated products. It operates through the following segments: Helomics, Skyline, Soluble, and Corporate.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.