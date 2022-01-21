Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $90.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Bank is one of the largest independent commercial banks in California focusing on the Chinese-American market. The bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Company conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through ten full-service branch banking offices in Alhambra, Century City, Chino Hills, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Santa Monica and Valencia, California. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid- sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Preferred Bank continues to benefit from the significant migration to Southern California of “

PFBC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Preferred Bank from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PFBC opened at $77.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.56. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $47.84 and a 52-week high of $81.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 16.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a boost from Preferred Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 37.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

