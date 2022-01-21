Prescott Group Capital Managem Purchases 71,136 Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 71,136 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $144,406.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 175,322 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $361,163.32.

On Monday, January 10th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 40,899 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $84,251.94.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 380,365 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $867,232.20.

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. Performant Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57 and a beta of -0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 62.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

