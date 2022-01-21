Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,203 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBH. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 40.9% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 39,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PBH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NYSE PBH opened at $55.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.67.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.23 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

