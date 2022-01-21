Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Shares Up 4.4%

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) traded up 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $58.52 and last traded at $58.41. 1,726 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 188,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.56% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, insider Ronald M. Lombardi sold 52,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.78, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,499,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,500,000 after purchasing an additional 65,690 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,439,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,797 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 125.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,745,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,180 shares during the period.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

