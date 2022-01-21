Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 370,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,746 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Iron Mountain worth $16,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 47.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 31,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $1,661,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total value of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 89,739 shares of company stock worth $4,647,814. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $42.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.