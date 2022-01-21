Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 2,558 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of PTC worth $16,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commerce Bank lifted its position in PTC by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in PTC by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in PTC by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 439,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,639,000 after buying an additional 110,334 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon International Investment CORP bought a new stake in PTC during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after buying an additional 39,366 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTC opened at $115.77 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.49 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.73. PTC had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $480.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.11.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.91, for a total value of $1,828,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.24, for a total transaction of $257,433.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,623 shares of company stock worth $3,585,796. 10.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

