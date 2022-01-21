Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $16.82 Million Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 5.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 568,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $16,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,404,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,397,000 after buying an additional 1,026,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,658,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after buying an additional 897,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 98.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 620,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after buying an additional 307,661 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 399.7% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 263,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 210,693 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 519,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after buying an additional 202,982 shares during the period. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.96. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

