Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 226,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Man Group plc lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $57.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.61. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.28 and a fifty-two week high of $100.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.78.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 530 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

Read More: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.