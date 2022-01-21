Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,270 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 129.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.88 and a 1 year high of $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.92.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.22%.

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.