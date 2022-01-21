Privatix Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28,649.00 (PRIX)

Privatix (CURRENCY:PRIX) traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Privatix coin can now be bought for $0.0646 or 0.00000166 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Privatix has traded up 30.3% against the U.S. dollar. Privatix has a total market cap of $72,711.56 and $28,649.00 worth of Privatix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00049993 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00006695 BTC.

Privatix Coin Profile

Privatix (CRYPTO:PRIX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Privatix’s total supply is 1,275,455 coins and its circulating supply is 1,125,455 coins. The official message board for Privatix is medium.com/privatix . The Reddit community for Privatix is /r/privatix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Privatix’s official website is privatix.io . Privatix’s official Twitter account is @Privatix1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Privatix is a decentralized autonomous P2P VPN network on blockchain with its own crypto-economy which will serve the exchange marketplace. Based on blockchain, the network will contain exit nodes around the world and will provide a way for developers to build products, like the consumer VPN industry, cyber protection, CDN, business intelligence and even software and mobile apps monetization. “

Buying and Selling Privatix

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Privatix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Privatix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Privatix using one of the exchanges listed above.

