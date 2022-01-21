Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $113.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.94. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $131.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.36 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 50.62%. Procore Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 1,610,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $150,213,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Sam Crigman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total value of $26,817.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,801,550 shares of company stock worth $166,412,637 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

