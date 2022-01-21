Procter & Gamble Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 511,795 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,090% compared to the typical daily volume of 23,367 call options.

Shares of PG opened at $162.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.67 and a 200-day moving average of $146.82. Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $392.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.62%.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

