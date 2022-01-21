Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock Price Down 4.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)’s stock price dropped 4.5% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $48.00. The stock traded as low as $43.16 and last traded at $43.35. Approximately 3,025 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 281,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.40.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.20.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Progress Software by 861.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Progress Software by 25.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,987 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 15.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.67%.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

