Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Prologis were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Prologis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Prologis by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 60,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after acquiring an additional 255,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $317,218.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,282. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prologis stock opened at $154.14 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.14 and a 1 year high of $169.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.43. The company has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.57. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

