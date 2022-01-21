Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Price Target Raised to $163.00 at Robert W. Baird

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PLD has been the topic of several other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.50.

PLD stock opened at $154.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.84 and a 200-day moving average of $141.43. The company has a market cap of $113.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.17, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a 12-month low of $94.14 and a 12-month high of $169.93.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,690 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,282. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 810.8% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

