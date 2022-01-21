ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 3.1%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80. Approximately 713,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,364,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,973,000. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 341,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 250,531 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

