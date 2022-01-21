ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Down 3.1%

Posted by on Jan 21st, 2022

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s share price dropped 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $34.80 and last traded at $34.80. Approximately 713,658 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 48,364,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,908,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,973,000. Pinz Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 426,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 362,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 341,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 736.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 250,531 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.