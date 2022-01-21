ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) Receives €19.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €19.38 ($22.02).

A number of brokerages have commented on PSM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, November 1st. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.86) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.02) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock traded up €0.35 ($0.40) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €14.31 ($16.26). 1,443,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The business has a 50-day moving average of €14.15 and a 200 day moving average of €15.30. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a fifty-two week low of €12.77 ($14.51) and a fifty-two week high of €19.00 ($21.59). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

