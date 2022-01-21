Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Up 2.1%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) was up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.46 and last traded at $36.16. Approximately 1,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 544,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.
Several analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.22.
In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $585,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Prothena by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 2.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prothena by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 16.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 5.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.
About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.
