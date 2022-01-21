Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Up 2.1%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) was up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.46 and last traded at $36.16. Approximately 1,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 544,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Prothena in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Prothena from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Get Prothena alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $585,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 300,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $11,250,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,205,810 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTA. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Prothena by 3.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 2.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Prothena by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prothena by 16.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 5.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 30,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.