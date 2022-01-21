PSI Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,155 Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,358,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,092,000 after buying an additional 474,737 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,926,000 after purchasing an additional 762,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,856,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,854,000 after purchasing an additional 136,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,026,000 after purchasing an additional 206,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,911,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after purchasing an additional 820,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Global Net Lease stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $20.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.39.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.31%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is -571.41%.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.