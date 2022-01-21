PSI Advisors LLC Invests $74,000 in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,600,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,518,000 after acquiring an additional 709,049 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,855,000 after acquiring an additional 20,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,562,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,665,000 after buying an additional 507,095 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,244,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,736,000 after acquiring an additional 261,705 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,296,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,119,000 after acquiring an additional 272,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of ORI opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.84. Old Republic International Co. has a 12-month low of $17.94 and a 12-month high of $26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

