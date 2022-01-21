PSI Advisors LLC Invests $78,000 in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 8,269,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,193,000 after purchasing an additional 78,039 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,415,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 218.1% in the 2nd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 36,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after buying an additional 23,402 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDRV opened at $51.40 on Friday. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $57.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64.

