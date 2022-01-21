PSI Advisors LLC Invests $85,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 119,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,496,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 440,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,386,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $131.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $93.62 and a fifty-two week high of $142.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

