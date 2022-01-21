PSI Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after buying an additional 1,110,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,625,000 after buying an additional 411,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,207,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,313,000 after buying an additional 1,008,970 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.90. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $58.18 and a 12-month high of $74.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a feb 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

