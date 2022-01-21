PSI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,030 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 39.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 28,189,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,933,027 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 201.7% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,729,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,588,000 after acquiring an additional 3,162,164 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 159.2% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,404,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090,740 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 54.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,230,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 83.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,401,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $24.22 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $166.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.68.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

