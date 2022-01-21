Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 3,280 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 58,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 695,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,463,000 after buying an additional 37,440 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 7,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $237.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.65 and its 200 day moving average is $230.63. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.74%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.69.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

