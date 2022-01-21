Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in CONMED were worth $7,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in CONMED by 13.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CONMED by 13.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,928,000 after buying an additional 62,928 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CONMED during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CONMED by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 8.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.60.

In other news, insider Pat Beyer sold 25,282 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $3,676,002.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 14,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $2,156,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,211 shares of company stock worth $11,862,421. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNMD stock opened at $127.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. CONMED Co. has a twelve month low of $106.15 and a twelve month high of $159.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $248.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

CONMED Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

