Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €145.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($139.77) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €130.00 ($147.73) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €119.00 ($135.23) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €102.50 ($116.48) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €116.28 ($132.14).

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €95.52 ($108.55) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €105.66 and a 200 day moving average of €104.17. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.24. Puma has a 12 month low of €78.72 ($89.45) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($131.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

