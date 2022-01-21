Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of First Republic Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.10 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on First Republic Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.14.

FRC stock opened at $171.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $143.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 11.47%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the third quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.