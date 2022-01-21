Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Commerce Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

CBSH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $67.97.

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $68.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.75. Commerce Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

In other news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBSH. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $476,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 130.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 366,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,322,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 13.6% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

