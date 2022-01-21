Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Co. Issued By Truist Financial (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.04. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

SIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

Shares of SIX opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 81.82 and a beta of 2.42. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.37) earnings per share.

In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Selim A. Bassoul purchased 80,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 786,812 shares of company stock valued at $31,076,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 424.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 103,532 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,008,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,201,000 after buying an additional 328,803 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 47.4% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 48.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 3,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 192.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,036,000 after buying an additional 61,351 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

