Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Hyatt Hotels in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on H. Bank of America raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of NYSE H opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $65.44 and a 52-week high of $99.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 16.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) EPS.

In related news, insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $71,400.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. 22.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after acquiring an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,386,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,675,000 after buying an additional 88,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,380,000 after buying an additional 638,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,257,000 after buying an additional 171,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

