Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Charles Schwab in a report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.11.

SCHW opened at $91.43 on Thursday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.72 and its 200 day moving average is $77.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.38%.

In related news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 23,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $1,968,118.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,845 shares of company stock worth $47,587,078. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,044,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,376,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,022,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,044,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,311 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,783,000 after buying an additional 303,506 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,011,000 after buying an additional 7,959,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.