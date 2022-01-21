Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Huntsman Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Huntsman in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

NYSE HUN opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.24. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 135,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 28.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $2,199,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 28.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

