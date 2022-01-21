Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Signature Bank in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $372.86.

Signature Bank stock opened at $340.00 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $146.10 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 920.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 176.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 111.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

