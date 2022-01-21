Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for AstraZeneca in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $60.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day moving average of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $186.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $46.48 and a 12 month high of $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 29.53%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after buying an additional 6,682,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,716,000 after buying an additional 4,403,238 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,437,000 after buying an additional 3,916,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,045,000 after buying an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

