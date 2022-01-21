Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $10.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $10.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $10.55 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $9.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $10.96 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $11.00 EPS.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.33%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.08 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $348.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $388.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $116.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

