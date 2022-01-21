Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $1.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.73.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Standard Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,624,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Quanta Services by 12,220.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,019 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,659,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,039,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded down $1.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,033,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,824. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $69.84 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

