QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Trading Down 6.6%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) shares were down 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.16 and last traded at $16.16. Approximately 48,812 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,753,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.30.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QS shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 10.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other QuantumScape news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $1,159,439.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $3,280,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,261,964 shares of company stock worth $32,667,229. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 1,837.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,959,000 after buying an additional 1,554,473 shares during the period. Inherent Group LP bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,271,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,721,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QuantumScape by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,531,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,122,000 after buying an additional 757,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Company Profile (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.