R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,576 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,026 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 64,344 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,226 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 4.1% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter worth $44,000. 41.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.35. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $31.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,022 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,871 over the last ninety days. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.