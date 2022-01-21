Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,529,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,793,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,738,000 after acquiring an additional 98,247 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,079,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,897,000 after acquiring an additional 196,723 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

