Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,671 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,464 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $56.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $44.26 and a twelve month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. The business had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.45 million. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. AXIS Capital’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXS. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

