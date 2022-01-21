Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 20,657 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,657 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nikola were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKLA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nikola by 299.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Nikola by 389.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130,472 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nikola by 506.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nikola by 113.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,266 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nikola by 10.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,930,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,803 shares during the period. 43.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nikola news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 50,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $500,226.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 10,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $93,200.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,994,492 shares of company stock worth $101,790,561 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NKLA stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20. Nikola Co. has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

