Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 9,898 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,898 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 5,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total value of $985,019.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $50,646.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,753 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $105.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.25 and a 200 day moving average of $95.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.67 and a 12-month high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.94%.

CHRW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

