Rally (RLY) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.60 Million

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Rally coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000722 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $662.32 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00057566 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,865.95 or 0.07363793 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00061594 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,888.66 or 0.99920772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00065061 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007683 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,355,636,030 coins. Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rally using one of the exchanges listed above.

