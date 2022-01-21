RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 35,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 307,970 shares.The stock last traded at $24.27 and had previously closed at $24.75.

Several brokerages recently commented on RAPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.15.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. As a group, analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $96,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $85,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $530,196. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after purchasing an additional 217,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.