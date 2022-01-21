Raymond James Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.84 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

HBM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Indl Alliance S reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

HBM opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $79,092,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,057 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,545 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth about $4,459,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 593.3% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 667,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 571,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.